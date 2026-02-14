Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $25.40 Million Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. $MKTX

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 1,789.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,029 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $25,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the second quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 200.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 992.9% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on MarketAxess from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.40.

MKTX opened at $179.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.97. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.17 and a 52 week high of $232.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.42.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). MarketAxess had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $209.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.65%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc operates a leading global electronic trading platform specializing in fixed-income securities and related products. The company’s network enables institutional investors and broker-dealers to trade corporate bonds, municipal securities, emerging markets debt, U.S. Treasuries and credit default swaps in an automated, multi-dealer environment. MarketAxess also offers portfolio trading, data analytics, best-execution tools and post-trade services to streamline workflows and enhance price discovery across its marketplace.

In addition to core voice-like trading protocols, MarketAxess provides Open Trading®, an anonymous, all-to-all trading protocol designed to improve liquidity and transaction efficiency.

