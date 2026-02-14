Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 92,702 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January $GJAN

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report) by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,702 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NWF Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $42.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.97. FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $31.05 and a 12 month high of $43.32. The company has a market cap of $411.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.48.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (GJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJAN was launched on Jan 20, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

