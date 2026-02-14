Short Interest in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) Drops By 73.4%

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,639 shares, a decline of 73.4% from the January 15th total of 6,157 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,555 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,555 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 138,332.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 206,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 206,116 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 136,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at $3,539,000. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 38.7% in the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 120,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 33,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Atlantic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at $2,782,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of EJUL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,993. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $134.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average is $29.14.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (EJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. EJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

