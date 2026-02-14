ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ZBAI) Short Interest Down 38.7% in January

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ZBAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,202 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the January 15th total of 5,220 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,610 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,610 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
ATIF Trading Up 7.8%
NASDAQ:ZBAI opened at $6.10 on Friday. ATIF has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ATIF in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
ATIF Company Profile
ATIF Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial consulting services. It is also involved in merger and acquisition business advisory, post-listing compliance, management support, and related services. The company was founded on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.
