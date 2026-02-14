ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ZBAI) Short Interest Down 38.7% in January

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ZBAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,202 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the January 15th total of 5,220 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,610 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,610 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ATIF Trading Up 7.8%

NASDAQ:ZBAI opened at $6.10 on Friday. ATIF has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37.

Get ATIF alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ATIF in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

ATIF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATIF Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial consulting services. It is also involved in merger and acquisition business advisory, post-listing compliance, management support, and related services. The company was founded on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATIF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATIF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.