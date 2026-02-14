Insider Selling: Kistos (LON:KIST) Insider Sells £29,020.20 in Stock

Kistos Holdings Plc (LON:KIST – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Austin sold 13,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220, for a total value of £29,020.20.

Kistos Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of KIST opened at GBX 250 on Friday. Kistos Holdings Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 113 and a 52-week high of GBX 270. The stock has a market cap of £207.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 205.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 178.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Kistos from GBX 280 to GBX 285 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 285.

Kistos Company Profile

Kistos is an independent, integrated energy company with upstream and midstream operations across international markets.

Our operations span the UK, Norway, and the Netherlands. Kistos’ investments across the value chain include upstream operations, both offshore and onshore, and the operation of critical infrastructure to process and store hydrocarbons for ready deployment in the energy market.

Central to our approach is operating with industry-leading sustainability and social responsibility credentials.

