The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) Receives $24.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.0833.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AES. Argus raised shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on AES from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AES from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AES from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd.

NYSE:AES opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.96. AES has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. AES’s payout ratio is presently 43.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in AES by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 171,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 16,289 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its position in shares of AES by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 28,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AES during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in AES by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 423,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 74,866 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Corporation is a global energy company focused on the generation and distribution of electricity across diversified markets. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, AES develops, builds and operates power plants and distribution systems that serve residential, industrial and commercial customers. The company’s portfolio includes thermal, renewable and battery energy storage facilities designed to deliver reliable and sustainable electricity solutions.

Through its subsidiaries, AES operates a balanced mix of power generation assets, including natural gas, coal and renewables such as solar and wind.

