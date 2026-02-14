Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore ISI

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PINS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Pinterest from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eighteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.31.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PINS

Pinterest Price Performance

PINS opened at $15.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $39.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Pinterest had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 9.87%.The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $590,151.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 540,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,973,657.88. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malik Ducard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $155,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 699,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,096,129.78. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,407 shares of company stock worth $855,925. Insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 282.7% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 505.7% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Pinterest by 3,839.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2,017.3% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinterest this week:

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate “Pins” — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company’s primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.