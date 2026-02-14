MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,248 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 23,008,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,728,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,374 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,406,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,397,000 after purchasing an additional 194,518 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,733,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,182,000 after purchasing an additional 482,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,568,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,110,000 after purchasing an additional 382,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,473,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,848,000 after purchasing an additional 85,010 shares during the period.



Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $302.14 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $305.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $296.66 and its 200-day moving average is $291.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04.



Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

