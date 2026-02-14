Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $23.03 Million Stake in Teleflex Incorporated $TFX

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,539 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $23,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Teleflex by 57.9% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 248.8% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 10,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Price Performance

Teleflex stock opened at $103.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.93. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $100.18 and a one year high of $180.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Teleflex from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teleflex

Teleflex Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company’s offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.