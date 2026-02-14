Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $23.03 Million Stake in Teleflex Incorporated $TFX

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,539 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $23,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Teleflex by 57.9% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 248.8% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 10,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.
Teleflex Price Performance
Teleflex stock opened at $103.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.93. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $100.18 and a one year high of $180.58.
Teleflex Profile
Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.
The company’s offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.
