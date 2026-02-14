DTE Energy Company $DTE Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,429 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DTE. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,723,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 49,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 54,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at $15,277,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $157.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $151.00 to $148.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.69.

DTE Energy Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $144.87 on Friday. DTE Energy Company has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $145.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.13. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $1.165 dividend. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 69.97%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company’s utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

