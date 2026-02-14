Labcorp (NYSE:LH) CEO Adam Schechter Sells 5,273 Shares of Stock

Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) CEO Adam Schechter sold 5,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $1,499,535.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,343 shares in the company, valued at $24,838,602.34. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Labcorp Stock Performance

LH stock opened at $282.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $263.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.57. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.38 and a fifty-two week high of $293.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Labcorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Labcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in Labcorp in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Labcorp in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Labcorp in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Labcorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Labcorp from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Labcorp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Labcorp from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.75.

About Labcorp

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as Labcorp (NYSE: LH), is a global life sciences company that provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and drug development services. The company operates a broad network of laboratories, patient service centers and specialty testing sites to deliver diagnostic information and testing solutions that support patient care, clinical decision-making and population health initiatives.

Labcorp’s core businesses encompass clinical laboratory testing and pharmaceutical development services.

