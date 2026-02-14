Metis Global Partners LLC Has $5.90 Million Stake in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,409 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 11.6% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 0.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 34,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in Exelon by 4.8% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Exelon by 5.0% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.93.

Exelon stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. Exelon Corporation has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $48.72.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 11.41%.The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. Analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.35%.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and upbeat 2026 outlook — Exelon reported $0.59 EPS (above consensus) and launched FY2026 guidance of $2.81–$2.91, signaling stronger underlying power markets and rate benefits. BusinessWire: Q4 & 2026 Outlook

Q4 beat and upbeat 2026 outlook — Exelon reported $0.59 EPS (above consensus) and launched FY2026 guidance of $2.81–$2.91, signaling stronger underlying power markets and rate benefits. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades — Several firms raised price targets (Wells Fargo to $53, Mizuho to $51, BMO to $51) and reiterated overweight/outperform views, supporting near-term upside. Benzinga: Analyst Coverage The Fly: Mizuho

Analyst upgrades — Several firms raised price targets (Wells Fargo to $53, Mizuho to $51, BMO to $51) and reiterated overweight/outperform views, supporting near-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Dividend raise — Exelon increased its quarterly dividend to $0.42 (5% increase), boosting income appeal and supporting yield-sensitive investors. (Ex‑dividend: Mar 2; pay date: Mar 13)

Dividend raise — Exelon increased its quarterly dividend to $0.42 (5% increase), boosting income appeal and supporting yield-sensitive investors. (Ex‑dividend: Mar 2; pay date: Mar 13) Positive Sentiment: Transmission project approved — PJM Board advanced a ~220‑mile, 765‑kV transmission line co‑sponsored with NextEra, supporting long‑term transmission revenue and grid reliability opportunities. PR Newswire: PJM Approval

Transmission project approved — PJM Board advanced a ~220‑mile, 765‑kV transmission line co‑sponsored with NextEra, supporting long‑term transmission revenue and grid reliability opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Electrification & AI tailwinds — Analysts/commentary highlight Exelon as a play on electrification and demand from AI data centers, reinforcing the company’s long‑term growth narrative. Seeking Alpha: Electrification/AI Tailwinds

Electrification & AI tailwinds — Analysts/commentary highlight Exelon as a play on electrification and demand from AI data centers, reinforcing the company’s long‑term growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Capex / growth plan — Exelon unveiled a $41.3B infrastructure investment plan through 2029, which supports growth but increases near‑term capital intensity. Zacks: Capex Plan

Capex / growth plan — Exelon unveiled a $41.3B infrastructure investment plan through 2029, which supports growth but increases near‑term capital intensity. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue and call details — Revenue slightly missed expectations ($5.41B vs $5.42B) and management hosted an earnings call; read the transcript for detail on generation, commodity exposure and rate assumptions. MSN: Earnings Transcript

Revenue and call details — Revenue slightly missed expectations ($5.41B vs $5.42B) and management hosted an earnings call; read the transcript for detail on generation, commodity exposure and rate assumptions. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest note — Recent short‑interest data in feeds appears anomalous/zero and is not a meaningful signal for today’s move.

Short‑interest note — Recent short‑interest data in feeds appears anomalous/zero and is not a meaningful signal for today’s move. Negative Sentiment: YoY profit decline — EPS declined versus the prior year (Q4: $0.59 vs $0.64 a year ago), a reminder that beat was driven by mix/rates rather than higher volume; monitor commodity and weather sensitivity. BusinessWire: Results

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company’s businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon’s operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

