Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.64.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $97.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,883.94, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.13. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $108.08.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $145.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.380 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 839 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $65,517.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 104,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,137,602.72. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 9,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $731,829.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 61,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,185.60. This trade represents a 13.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,508. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 46.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company’s product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice’s solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

