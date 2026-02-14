Public Sector Pension Investment Board Takes Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 166,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,897,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at about $3,984,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,823,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,989,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 55.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,333,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,982,000 after buying an additional 478,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $3,860,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price target on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $159.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.95.
In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total value of $45,611,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 52,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $4,613,537.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,394.84. The trade was a 65.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,537,615 shares of company stock worth $182,272,702 in the last 90 days. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
- Positive Sentiment: Large institutional buying signals conviction from some long-term investors — Ark/ Cathie Wood bought roughly $34M of HOOD, which supports a recovery narrative after the crypto-driven sell-off. Cathie Wood Sees Opportunity in Robinhood’s Crypto Weakness
- Positive Sentiment: Some analysts argue the selloff is overblown — Truist told clients the pullback may be excessive and maintained a constructive view despite trimming its price target. That view helps underpin short-term buying. Robinhood (HOOD) Stock Selloff May Be Overblown, Said Truist
- Positive Sentiment: Management is pushing new growth levers (prediction markets, product velocity, international expansion) and outlined a path to $1T in platform assets — these strategic initiatives are being cited as reasons to look past near-term crypto weakness. Robinhood Outlines Path to $1T in Platform Assets
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts and outlets are pitching HOOD as a buy-the-dip opportunity given its growth outside crypto and steep share decline from highs — this is attracting bargain hunters. Why Robinhood’s Near-50% Fall Could Be a Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
- Neutral Sentiment: Truist lowered its price target (from $130 to $120) but kept a Buy rating — that’s a mixed signal: confidence in medium-term upside but recognition of nearer-term risks. Truist Lowers Price Target on HOOD
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader tech and crypto market moves are weighing on HOOD — several pieces note HOOD trading more like bitcoin recently, amplifying volatility that may be unrelated to its core retail brokerage revenue growth. Robinhood’s Stock Is Now Trading Almost Exactly Like Bitcoin
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed revenue expectations as crypto revenue collapsed (~38%), which triggered the initial selloff and investor concern about earnings sensitivity to crypto volumes. That earnings miss remains the primary near-term catalyst for selling pressure. Robinhood Stock Falls as Crypto Revenue Collapses
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and negative headlines pushed shares sharply lower after earnings (some reports note ~9% intraday drops), increasing volatility and prompting short-term sellers. Robinhood Stock Down Following Analyst Downgrade
Shares of HOOD opened at $75.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.43. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $153.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.14.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 42.10%.The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.
Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.
