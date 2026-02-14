Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 41,520 Shares of Vale S.A. $VALE

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,520 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vale by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VALE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.20 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vale from $13.80 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.85.

NYSE:VALE opened at $16.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.30. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($1.50). Vale had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.2331 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 67.69%.

Positive Sentiment: Management emphasized resilient cash generation in its 2025 results, which helps support liquidity and dividend/provision flexibility despite earnings pressure. Read More.

Management emphasized resilient cash generation in its 2025 results, which helps support liquidity and dividend/provision flexibility despite earnings pressure. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Vale published a February 2026 governance report detailing intensified 2025 audit and risk‑oversight activities — a move that can reassure investors about governance and controls after recent legacy issues. Read More.

Vale published a February 2026 governance report detailing intensified 2025 audit and risk‑oversight activities — a move that can reassure investors about governance and controls after recent legacy issues. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s fiscal council has reviewed and backed the 2025 financial statements and proposed profit allocation ahead of the AGM — a routine governance step but important for near‑term shareholder decisions. Read More.

The company’s fiscal council has reviewed and backed the 2025 financial statements and proposed profit allocation ahead of the AGM — a routine governance step but important for near‑term shareholder decisions. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage is mixed: Zacks has published pieces highlighting VALE’s long‑term momentum and investor attention, while summary pieces note the recent dip versus the broader market — useful context but not new company-specific catalysts. Read More. • Read More.

Market coverage is mixed: Zacks has published pieces highlighting VALE’s long‑term momentum and investor attention, while summary pieces note the recent dip versus the broader market — useful context but not new company-specific catalysts. Read More. • Read More. Negative Sentiment: Big quarterly miss: Vale reported EPS of ($0.98) vs. consensus $0.52, a materially negative surprise that likely drove immediate selling pressure. Read More.

Big quarterly miss: Vale reported EPS of ($0.98) vs. consensus $0.52, a materially negative surprise that likely drove immediate selling pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Full‑year 2025 profit fell sharply due to asset impairments and legacy dam‑related costs — a structural headwind to near‑term profitability and valuation. Read More.

Full‑year 2025 profit fell sharply due to asset impairments and legacy dam‑related costs — a structural headwind to near‑term profitability and valuation. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Scotiabank trimmed FY2025/FY2026 EPS estimates slightly and retains a “Sector Perform” rating with a $16.50 target, signaling limited near‑term upside from this important sell‑side voice. Read More.

Vale SA is a Brazilian multinational mining company and one of the world’s largest producers of iron ore and iron ore pellets. In addition to iron ore, the company produces and sells a range of bulk commodities and metals, including nickel, copper, coal, manganese, ferroalloys and cobalt, and it participates in the fertilizer inputs market. Vale also operates extensive logistics assets — including rail, port and maritime logistics — that support its mining and export activities and provide services to third parties in some regions.

Headquartered in Brazil, Vale maintains a global operational footprint with mining, processing and shipping activities across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

