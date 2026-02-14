Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR Shares Bought by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,684 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,041,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 973.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,502,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,989,000 after buying an additional 1,362,137 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,323,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,092,000 after buying an additional 1,320,817 shares in the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,680,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 846,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,111,000 after acquiring an additional 548,844 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $64.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 130.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.34.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company’s core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

