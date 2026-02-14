Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Natl Bk Canada

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Natl Bk Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RUS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$49.00 to C$50.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Russel Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.42.

TSE:RUS opened at C$47.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.28. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$34.62 and a 52 week high of C$53.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$46.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 4.27%.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals is one of the largest metals distribution companies in North America with a growing focus on value-added processing. It carries on business in three segments: metals service centers, energy field stores and steel distributors. Its network of metals service centers carries an extensive line of metal products in a wide range of sizes, shapes and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular products, stainless steel, aluminum and other non-ferrous specialty metals.

