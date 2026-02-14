ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Upgraded at Barclays

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ON. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $72.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average of $53.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.39, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.56. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $73.63.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. ON Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.660 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 32.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,015,610 shares in the company, valued at $74,159,842.20. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $4,273,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 339,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,176,341.20. The trade was a 15.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,834,600. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 187.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 79,206 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor, which operates under the onsemi brand, is a global supplier of semiconductor components and related solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio that includes power and analog devices, discrete components, sensors and custom mixed-signal products. Its offerings are used to manage, convert and sense electrical power and signals across a wide range of electronic systems.

ON Semiconductor serves customers in key end markets such as automotive, industrial, cloud power and communications, as well as consumer and computing applications.

