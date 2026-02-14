Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ispire Technology in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of Ispire Technology stock opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67. Ispire Technology has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $185.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.42.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $20.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 million. Ispire Technology had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 2,383.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ispire Technology will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISPR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ispire Technology by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 23,250 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ispire Technology by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ispire Technology by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

