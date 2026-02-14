Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. Sells 50,000 Shares

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $3,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,167,641 shares in the company, valued at $874,331,362.40. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 2.4%

SMG opened at $68.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.22. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $45.61 and a twelve month high of $70.67.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $354.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.25 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 68.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 179.59%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMG. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 18.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 149,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after buying an additional 23,446 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 10.1% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of consumer lawn and garden products. The firm serves both retail and professional customers through an array of branded offerings that include lawn fertilizers, grass seed, pest and disease control solutions, plant foods and specialty products for indoor and outdoor gardening. Its portfolio spans well-known names such as Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, Ortho® and various hydroponic and specialty garden brands.

Headquartered in Marysville, Ohio, the company traces its roots to O.M.

