Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Freedom Capital

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Freedom Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GILT. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Gilat Satellite Networks stock opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 0.82. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $136.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.56 million. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 10.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilat Satellite Networks will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $908,000. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $6,214,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 39.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 34,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks is a leading provider of satellite-based broadband connectivity solutions, specializing in the design, development and deployment of ground segment equipment and network services. The company’s core offerings include Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) modems and hub systems, network management software, and end-to-end satellite communication platforms. These technologies enable broadband Internet access, enterprise networking, and cellular backhaul in regions where terrestrial infrastructure is limited or non-existent.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel, Gilat has established a track record of innovation in satellite communications.

