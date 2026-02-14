Asos Pls (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Short Interest Update

Asos Pls (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,320 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the January 15th total of 2,020 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,179 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,179 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Asos Pls Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $3.98 on Friday. Asos Pls has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.
About Asos Pls
ASOS PLS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) is an international online fashion retailer headquartered in London, United Kingdom. Since its founding in 2000 as AsSeenOnScreen, the company has focused on providing trend-driven clothing, footwear and accessories to a predominantly young adult audience. ASOS operates a direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform that features both its own in-house brands and a curated selection of third-party labels, with an emphasis on fast fashion and seasonal collections.
The company’s product offering spans womenswear, menswear, swimwear, activewear, shoes, bags, jewellery and beauty items.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Asos Pls
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- Think You Missed Silver? You’re Wrong. Here’s Why.
- Buy This Stock Now
- The Next Commodity Crunch (bigger than oil?)
- Silicon Valley insiders hint at 12-month AI warning
Receive News & Ratings for Asos Pls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asos Pls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.