Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCLT Stock Holdings Lifted by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.3% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $19,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCLT. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $628,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 37,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 121,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after buying an additional 33,274 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 357,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,162,000 after buying an additional 17,875 shares during the period. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,384,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.27 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.79.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3456 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 10+ Year Corporate Index (the Index). This index includes the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility and financial companies, with maturities greater than 10 years.

