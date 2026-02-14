MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 312.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,464 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,443,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,987,906,000 after buying an additional 673,110 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,840,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,613,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,592,370,000 after acquiring an additional 533,946 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,406,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $805,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $716,713,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Melius Research raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $110.00 target price on Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.16.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $78.61 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $112.50. The stock has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.34 and its 200-day moving average is $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 31.75%.Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $465,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,427.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

