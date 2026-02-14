Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMTNF shares. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Monday, October 20th.

OTCMKTS TMTNF opened at $147.51 on Wednesday. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of $76.05 and a 1-year high of $147.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.24.

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $764.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.84 million.

Toromont Industries Company Profile



Toromont Industries Ltd. is a Canadian diversified industrial equipment and services company. Through its Toromont CAT division, it serves as a major dealer for Caterpillar machinery, offering sales, rentals, parts and service support for a wide range of heavy-duty equipment. Products include earth-moving, paving and compaction machinery, material handling equipment and power generation systems tailored to the needs of construction, mining, forestry, marine and energy sectors.

The company’s CIMCO Refrigeration business provides design-build, installation and maintenance of industrial and commercial refrigeration systems.

