Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives $28.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMS. Truist Financial set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 5th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 27th.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FMS

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.51. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $30.46.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 398.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA is the world’s largest integrated provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The company’s primary business activities encompass the operation of dialysis clinics and the manufacture and distribution of dialysis equipment, dialysis machines, dialyzers, consumables and related therapies. Through its global network of clinics, Fresenius Medical Care delivers comprehensive kidney care, including hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis treatments, patient education and support services.

In its products segment, the company designs and produces dialysis machines, water treatment systems and disposables such as high‐flux dialyzers and bloodlines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.