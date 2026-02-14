Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Receives $10.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.4375.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital set a $8.50 target price on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Freedom Capital raised Gambling.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Gambling.com Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th.

Gambling.com Group Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ GAMB opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $151.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Gambling.com Group has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.83.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $38.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 37.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gambling.com Group will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gambling.com Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 231.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,231,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 860,369 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 70.9% in the second quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,802,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,431,000 after purchasing an additional 747,559 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 225.2% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 669,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 463,993 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the second quarter valued at $3,635,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $953,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group is a digital performance marketing company specializing in the online gambling industry. Through a diversified portfolio of affiliate websites, the company generates leads and traffic for operators in segments such as sports betting, online casino, poker, bingo and daily fantasy sports. Its platforms offer in-depth reviews, expert guides, comparison tools and editorial content designed to help players make informed choices and drive conversions for partner brands.

The group’s service offerings include search engine optimization, pay-per-click campaigns, display advertising, email marketing and social media management.

