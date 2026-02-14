McEwen Inc. (NYSE:MUX) Receives $25.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

McEwen Inc. (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of McEwen in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of McEwen in a research note on Monday, December 29th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On McEwen
McEwen Price Performance
Shares of McEwen stock opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average is $17.77. McEwen has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $29.70.
McEwen Company Profile
McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE: MUX) is a Canada-based precious metals company focused on the exploration, development and production of gold, silver and copper. Headquartered in Toronto, the company pursues a diversified portfolio of assets across the Americas, with operations and projects spanning Argentina, Mexico, Canada and the United States. McEwen Mining employs an integrated approach that combines in-house technical expertise with strategic partnerships to advance its assets from resource definition through to commercial production.
The company’s flagship producing asset is the San José mine in Argentina, a high-grade silver-gold operation.
