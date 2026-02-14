Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Short Interest Up 57.8% in January

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 644,912 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the January 15th total of 408,588 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 246,539 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 246,539 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORMP. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 17,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $738,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after buying an additional 62,505 shares in the last quarter. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORMP. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Oramed Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5%

ORMP stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.34. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $3.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. Oramed Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 19.84%.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of proprietary oral drug delivery systems, with an initial emphasis on diabetes management. Headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel, the company leverages its patented protein encapsulation technology, the “Oral Delivery Platform,” to transform injectable therapies into patient-friendly oral formulations. Oramed’s platform is designed to protect sensitive proteins and peptides from degradation in the gastrointestinal tract, enabling successful absorption and systemic delivery.

The company’s lead candidate, ORMD-0801, is an oral insulin capsule for patients with type 2 diabetes, currently advancing through Phase 3 clinical trials.

Featured Articles

