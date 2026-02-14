Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.350-3.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion. Vontier also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.780-0.810 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on VNT. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut Vontier from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Vontier from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.
Vontier Stock Down 0.6%
Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Vontier had a return on equity of 39.25% and a net margin of 13.20%.The company had revenue of $808.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vontier has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.810 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Key Headlines Impacting Vontier
Here are the key news stories impacting Vontier this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — Vontier reported $0.86 EPS (vs. $0.85 est.) and $808.5M revenue (vs. ~$765M est.), with revenue up ~4% year-over-year and healthy margins/ROE; this is the primary driver behind the recent rally. Vontier Corporation (VNT) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Product & portfolio strength — Management credited product innovation and portfolio focus for outperformance across core businesses, supporting medium-term growth prospects. VNT Q4 Deep Dive: Product Innovation and Portfolio Focus Drive Outperformance
- Positive Sentiment: Market reaction — Strong results and upbeat execution commentary triggered an earlier large intraday rally (reported ~17% gain in some coverage), showing investor appetite for the company’s growth narrative. Why Vontier Corporation’s (VNT) Stock Is Up 17.04%
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call color — Transcripts/highlights show management focused on “strong core growth” and strategic priorities; useful for modeling segment-level trends but no dramatic change to long-term guidance. Vontier Corporation (VNT) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials available — Slide deck and press release provide details on segment performance and margin drivers for financial modeling. Vontier Corporation 2025 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Presentation
- Negative Sentiment: Guidance miss risk — Q1 FY2026 guidance was light: EPS 0.780–0.810 (vs. ~0.820 consensus) and revenue guidance $730–$740M (below ~$768M consensus), which likely capped the upside and explains some intraday profit-taking. Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Surprises With Q4 CY2025 Sales, Stock Soars
- Negative Sentiment: Near-term uncertainty & leverage — While beat-and-guide dynamics drove volatility, elevated debt/equity and a modest gap between near-term guidance and Street expectations increase downside risk if end-market growth softens. No direct article link
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Vontier during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 5,897.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vontier by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.
Vontier Company Profile
Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on advancing mobility infrastructure and transportation solutions. Established as a standalone public company in October 2020 through the spin-off of Fortive’s mobility and transportation platforms, Vontier is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company’s mission centers on delivering innovative products and services that help customers meet evolving demands in fuel retail, fleet management, and automotive service.
The company’s diversified portfolio spans several well-known brands.
