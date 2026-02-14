South Bow (NYSE:SOBO) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

South Bow Corporation (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.80 and last traded at $29.7540, with a volume of 40186 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of South Bow in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded South Bow from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of South Bow in a report on Friday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of South Bow in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised South Bow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, South Bow presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

South Bow Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.00 million. South Bow had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that South Bow Corporation will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of South Bow

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOBO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of South Bow during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in South Bow by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in South Bow by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 385,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after buying an additional 134,155 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of South Bow by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 137,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of South Bow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000.

About South Bow

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

