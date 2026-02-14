Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Trading Down 27.8% – Should You Sell?

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 27.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$10.00 and last traded at C$10.14. Approximately 9,155,955 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 906% from the average daily volume of 909,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.05.

Trending Headlines about Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Here are the key news stories impacting Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust this week:

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Desjardins upgraded Allied from “sell” to “hold” and set a C$9.50 price target (down from C$12.50), signaling some stabilization in analyst stance despite the lower target. Desjardins upgrade to hold

Desjardins upgraded Allied from “sell” to “hold” and set a C$9.50 price target (down from C$12.50), signaling some stabilization in analyst stance despite the lower target. Neutral Sentiment: The Globe and Mail reports Allied raised about C$560 million via a share sale to pay down debt — this lowers near‑term refinancing/default risk and improves the balance sheet but is dilutive to existing unitholders; the net effect will depend on how much leverage is reduced and on future cash flow/FFO recovery. Allied raises $560‑million in share sale

The Globe and Mail reports Allied raised about C$560 million via a share sale to pay down debt — this lowers near‑term refinancing/default risk and improves the balance sheet but is dilutive to existing unitholders; the net effect will depend on how much leverage is reduced and on future cash flow/FFO recovery. Negative Sentiment: Yahoo Finance highlights a roughly 35% price decline tied to the equity raise and a reported leadership shift — the combination prompted a large volume sell‑off as investors priced in dilution, governance/strategy uncertainty, and a re‑rating of the trust. Allied down 35% after equity raise and leadership shift

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AP.UN shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Desjardins raised Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$14.75 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.53.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 3.6%

The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.11.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported C($7.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$148.77 million during the quarter. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 89.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.8404851 earnings per share for the current year.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust engaged in the development, management, and ownership of primarily urban office environments across Canada’s major cities. Most of the total square footage in the company’s real estate portfolio is located in Toronto and Montreal. Allied Properties derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental revenue from tenants in its properties. The majority of this revenue comes from its assets located in Central Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.