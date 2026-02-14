Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Trading Up 20% – Time to Buy?

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 20% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 207,412 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 282,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of -0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium. The company was formerly known as Iron South Mining Corp. and changed its name to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. in September 2016. Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

