Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Relx by 2,574.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Relx by 522.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Relx by 1,646.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 3,040.0% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RELX stock opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $27.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Relx will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6559 per share. This represents a yield of 422.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

RELX plc is a global provider of information, analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The company supplies content, data and analytical services that support decision-making across scientific, technical and medical research, legal and regulatory practice, and risk and business analytics. RELX’s offerings are largely delivered via digital platforms and subscription services designed for institutions, corporations and professionals who require specialized, high-value information and workflow solutions.

RELX operates through distinct business lines that include Elsevier, which provides scientific, technical and medical journals, books and online platforms such as research and discovery tools; Legal and Professional services, which deliver legal, regulatory and compliance content and workflow solutions; Risk & Business Analytics, which offers data, analytics and decision tools for insurance, banking, corporate and government risk assessment; and Exhibitions, which organizes industry trade shows and events.

