Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relx
Key Headlines Impacting Relx
Here are the key news stories impacting Relx this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management announced a bigger-than-expected £2.25bn share buyback, which reduces share float and supports EPS — a clear near-term catalyst underpinning the rebound in the stock. RELX rebounds as results and Â£2.25bn buyback take edge off AI fears
- Positive Sentiment: Major brokers (Deutsche Bank and UBS) kept RELX as a ‘buy’ after the results, signaling continued confidence in the company’s long-term investment case despite reduced price targets due to sector de-rating. RELX: Brokers back the investment story despite AI fears, targets cut on de-rating
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved with a Zacks upgrade to a #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, which can attract momentum and income-focused investors. RELX (RELX) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- Positive Sentiment: Opinion coverage (The Guardian) argued management should use buybacks to counter market overreaction to AI risks — reinforcing the market’s positive reception to the announced buyback. Relx should deal with the ‘Claude Crash’ by buying back shares – and then buy more | nils pratley
- Neutral Sentiment: The full Q4 2025 earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for deeper read-throughs of growth drivers, margins and management guidance — useful for investors who want detail beyond headlines. RELX PLC (RELX) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Press pieces noted management’s attempts to reassure markets about AI-related disruption; these tone-setting articles may temper volatility but don’t change fundamentals immediately. Relx reassures as AI fears hit data stocks
- Negative Sentiment: RELX reported a significant quarterly EPS and revenue miss (EPS $0.43 vs. $0.85 consensus; revenue $3.19bn vs. $6.70bn est.), a primary driver of near-term downside and increased volatility. Investors should watch management’s revenue/profit guidance and margin commentary for signs of recovery. Relx quarterly earnings report and transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Broader investor concern that advances in AI (e.g., large models) could disrupt parts of RELX’s data and publishing businesses has driven a sharp multiple compression and a large share-price decline over recent months. That structural worry keeps downside risk elevated despite buybacks. RELX rebounds as results and Â£2.25bn buyback take edge off AI fears
Relx Trading Up 7.9%
RELX stock opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $27.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.
Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Relx will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.
Relx Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6559 per share. This represents a yield of 422.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.
About Relx
RELX plc is a global provider of information, analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The company supplies content, data and analytical services that support decision-making across scientific, technical and medical research, legal and regulatory practice, and risk and business analytics. RELX’s offerings are largely delivered via digital platforms and subscription services designed for institutions, corporations and professionals who require specialized, high-value information and workflow solutions.
RELX operates through distinct business lines that include Elsevier, which provides scientific, technical and medical journals, books and online platforms such as research and discovery tools; Legal and Professional services, which deliver legal, regulatory and compliance content and workflow solutions; Risk & Business Analytics, which offers data, analytics and decision tools for insurance, banking, corporate and government risk assessment; and Exhibitions, which organizes industry trade shows and events.
