Short Interest in NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCEL) Drops By 27.7%

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 88,032 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the January 15th total of 121,686 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,876 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company's shares are short sold.

NLS Pharmaceutics Price Performance

NLS Pharmaceutics stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11. NLS Pharmaceutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NLS Pharmaceutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, NLS Pharmaceutics presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile

NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ: NCEL) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, with additional operations in the United States. The company focuses on the development of small-molecule therapies designed to address disorders of the circadian rhythm and sleep-wake cycle. It leverages proprietary controlled-release and receptor-targeting approaches to optimize drug exposure over a 24-hour period.

The core of NLS Pharmaceutics’ pipeline consists of novel melatonin receptor agonists aimed at treating rare and orphan sleep disorders such as non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder and idiopathic hypersomnia.

