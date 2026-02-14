Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Upgraded by DA Davidson to “Hold” Rating

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at DA Davidson to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday,Zacks.com reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $430.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 price target on Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.87.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $10,434,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,428,573.34. The trade was a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $325.13 per share, for a total transaction of $325,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,900,408.26. This represents a 2.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,261,046,000 after buying an additional 6,222,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,084,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $65,788,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,277,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,396,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $24,252,196,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,149,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,915,861,000 after purchasing an additional 700,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Cathie Wood’s ARK filed a meaningful purchase (~87,148 shares), signaling institutional conviction in Broadcom’s exposure to AI infrastructure. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Draws ARK Investment Amid Positive AI Growth Outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Mirova US LLC materially increased its Broadcom stake, adding another institutional buyer to demand-side flows. Mirova US LLC Boosts Broadcom Stake by 589,713 Shares
- Positive Sentiment: Broadcom unveiled a Wi‑Fi 8 enterprise platform positioned for AI edge and enterprise networking — a product catalyst that could expand TAM for its networking chips. Broadcom Wi Fi 8 Launch Highlights AI Network Demand And Valuation Questions
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentary are bullish on upside linked to hyperscaler CapEx (Google, Meta) and the AI infrastructure cycle — Forbes lays out a bull case toward ~$450 if demand trajectory holds. Here’s How AVGO Stock Could Rise To $450
- Neutral Sentiment: DA Davidson initiated coverage with a Neutral rating — a reminder that some sell-side views see limited near-term upside despite the AI backdrop. DA Davidson initiates coverage of Broadcom (AVGO) with neutral recommendation
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage and market commentary around the Wi‑Fi 8 launch also flagged valuation concerns — investors are debating whether Broadcom’s premium multiple already prices in the AI upside. Broadcom Wi Fi 8 Launch Highlights AI Network Demand And Valuation Questions
- Negative Sentiment: Some institutional managers trimmed positions (PRIMECAP, Randolph, SCS Capital reported cuts), creating localized selling pressure even as others added shares. PRIMECAP Management Co Cuts Broadcom Stake by 27,980 Shares
Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.
On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.
