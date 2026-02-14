AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

AUO Corporation – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.55, but opened at $5.20. AUO shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 319 shares traded.

AUO Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31.

Get AUO alerts:

About AUO

(Get Free Report)

AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) is a Taiwanese manufacturer specializing in thin‐film‐transistor liquid crystal display (TFT‐LCD) panels. Headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, the company designs, develops and produces high‐resolution display solutions for a variety of end markets, including televisions, desktop monitors, notebook computers, mobile devices and tablets. In addition to consumer electronics, AU Optronics supplies specialty and industrial displays for applications such as automotive instrument clusters, medical imaging and retail signage.

Founded in 1996, AU Optronics has grown into one of the world’s leading TFT‐LCD producers by expanding its fabrication facilities across Taiwan and mainland China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AUO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.