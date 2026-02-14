Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Issues Earnings Results

Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Medicenna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 533,640.00% and a negative return on equity of 159.88%.

Medicenna Therapeutics Stock Performance

MDNA opened at C$0.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.10. Medicenna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$0.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.97.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp is a Canada based immuno-oncology company. Its principal business activity is the development and commercialization of Empowered Cytokines and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. The company is engaged in developing Interleukin-4 Empowered Cytokines that specifically target the Interleukin-4 Receptor which is over-expressed by 20 different cancers, cancer stem cells and immunosuppressive cells of the tumor microenvironment. The have the potential to purge the tumor and un-blind the immune system to cancer thereby altering the treatment paradigm for a large majority of cancer patients.

