Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Issues Earnings Results

Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Medicenna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 533,640.00% and a negative return on equity of 159.88%.
Medicenna Therapeutics Stock Performance
MDNA opened at C$0.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.10. Medicenna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$0.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.97.
About Medicenna Therapeutics
