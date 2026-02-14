Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Short Interest Update

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 33,001 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the January 15th total of 47,654 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,308 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,308 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKW. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW opened at $137.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.40. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $96.10 and a 1 year high of $140.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2739 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

