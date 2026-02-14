American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 7.92%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of DCH stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $860.58 million, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting American Axle & Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat and strong adjusted metrics — Dauch/American Axle reported adjusted EPS of $0.07 and adjusted EBITDA/cash flow metrics that management highlighted as improved, beating consensus and showing solid operating cash generation for the quarter and full year. Dauch Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Quarterly beat and strong adjusted metrics — Dauch/American Axle reported adjusted EPS of $0.07 and adjusted EBITDA/cash flow metrics that management highlighted as improved, beating consensus and showing solid operating cash generation for the quarter and full year. Positive Sentiment: Large bullish options flow — Unusually heavy call buying (≈80,765 calls, a ~1,392% rise vs. avg) points to short-term bullish positioning or speculative interest that can amplify intraday moves and volume.

Large bullish options flow — Unusually heavy call buying (≈80,765 calls, a ~1,392% rise vs. avg) points to short-term bullish positioning or speculative interest that can amplify intraday moves and volume. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call / management commentary — The Q4 earnings call transcript is available; investors will parse details and tone on guidance, margin drivers and customer demand to decide whether the beat is sustainable. Dauch Corporation (DCH) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call / management commentary — The Q4 earnings call transcript is available; investors will parse details and tone on guidance, margin drivers and customer demand to decide whether the beat is sustainable. Neutral Sentiment: FY2026 guidance reported — The company updated FY26 guidance in the morning release; the headline figures in the feed appear inconsistent/garbled, creating uncertainty until official guidance text is clarified. This ambiguity can mute the positive reaction to the beat.

FY2026 guidance reported — The company updated FY26 guidance in the morning release; the headline figures in the feed appear inconsistent/garbled, creating uncertainty until official guidance text is clarified. This ambiguity can mute the positive reaction to the beat. Negative Sentiment: GAAP losses and margin nuance — Despite adjusted profitability, DCH reported GAAP net losses (quarter and some prior-year comparisons). Investors may view the beat as driven by adjustments and remain concerned about GAAP profitability and underlying trends. Dauch (DCH) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates

GAAP losses and margin nuance — Despite adjusted profitability, DCH reported GAAP net losses (quarter and some prior-year comparisons). Investors may view the beat as driven by adjustments and remain concerned about GAAP profitability and underlying trends. Negative Sentiment: Balance sheet and margin risks — Higher leverage (noted elevated debt-to-equity) and slim GAAP margins leave the company more sensitive to cyclical auto demand and interest rates, which can pressure the stock after mixed results.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on DCH shares. Zacks Research lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, February 5th. They issued a “hold (c-)” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DCH

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing is a U.S.-based designer, engineer and manufacturer of driveline and drivetrain systems and components for the automotive and light- and heavy-vehicle markets. The company produces a range of mechanical and electromechanical products including axles, driveshafts, differential systems, halfshafts, transmission components, and related sealing and suspension parts. Its product portfolio serves passenger cars, light trucks, commercial vehicles and off-highway applications.

Beyond component manufacturing, the company provides integrated engineering services such as product development, testing and system integration to help vehicle manufacturers meet performance, weight and fuel-economy targets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.