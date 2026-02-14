Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.33 and last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 360756 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Adyen in a research report on Monday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Adyen from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Adyen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.15.

Adyen is a global payments technology company that provides an end-to-end platform for accepting and processing electronic payments across online, mobile and point-of-sale channels. Its core services include payment gateway and acquiring capabilities, fraud prevention and risk management, settlement and reconciliation, and tools for recurring and marketplace payments. The platform is designed to consolidate multiple payment functions into a single integration, enabling merchants to accept a wide range of local and international payment methods and currencies.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Amsterdam, Adyen was established by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff to simplify cross-border payments for international merchants.

