The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.29 and last traded at $31.7950, with a volume of 22899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.61.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Friday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Friday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNTG. Quarry LP acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 651.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 608.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

