NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 76,711 shares, an increase of 55.3% from the January 15th total of 49,408 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,476 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,476 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeuroOne Medical Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.23.

Shares of NMTC opened at $0.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.01 million, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.71. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 million. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.81% and a negative return on equity of 74.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 763,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 70,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. is a medical device company focused on developing advanced neural interface technologies for diagnostic and therapeutic applications in neurosurgery and neurology. The company’s core mission is to improve patient outcomes through next-generation electrode systems that enable high-resolution neural recording and targeted stimulation. By leveraging proprietary thin-film microelectrode arrays, NeuroOne aims to offer clinicians unprecedented single-unit precision during brain mapping procedures.

The company’s flagship platform, the EVO™ system, integrates thin-film neural electrodes with intraoperative monitoring hardware and software.

