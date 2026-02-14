Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.75 and last traded at $50.58, with a volume of 806 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.51.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $692.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 149.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 109,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after buying an additional 65,754 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 98,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 73,230 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 49,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

