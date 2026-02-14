AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF (NASDAQ:PPI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF (NASDAQ:PPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 105,175 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the January 15th total of 70,847 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,349 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 39,349 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 171,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 50,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 61,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 20,323 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,899,000.

Get AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF alerts:

AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of PPI stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $21.21. The stock has a market cap of $100.57 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average of $18.54.

AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF Cuts Dividend

AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0493 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

The Investment Managers Series Trust II AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed asset allocation fund seeking long-term capital appreciation by holding real asset-like investments expected to benefit from rising costs of goods and services. PPI was launched on Dec 30, 2021 and is issued by AXS Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.