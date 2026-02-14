AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF (NASDAQ:PPI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF (NASDAQ:PPIGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 105,175 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the January 15th total of 70,847 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,349 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Trading of AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 171,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 50,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 61,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 20,323 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,899,000.

AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of PPI stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $21.21. The stock has a market cap of $100.57 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average of $18.54.

AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0493 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd.

AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF Company Profile

The Investment Managers Series Trust II AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed asset allocation fund seeking long-term capital appreciation by holding real asset-like investments expected to benefit from rising costs of goods and services. PPI was launched on Dec 30, 2021 and is issued by AXS Investments.

See Also

