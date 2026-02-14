Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.020-0.040 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 million-$2.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $200.1 million.

HIMX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Himax Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Himax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

NASDAQ HIMX opened at $7.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Himax Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $11.80.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 5.28%.The firm had revenue of $203.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Himax Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.040 EPS.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results: EPS of $0.04 met consensus and revenue of $203.1M beat estimates (~$199.2M). The quarter came in at the high end of prior guidance, which supports near-term profitability. Q4 Results Release

Q4 results: EPS of $0.04 met consensus and revenue of $203.1M beat estimates (~$199.2M). The quarter came in at the high end of prior guidance, which supports near-term profitability. Positive Sentiment: Revenue mix: Management highlighted strong automotive growth, a positive structural signal if auto demand continues to scale for Himax’s imaging and display chips. Automotive Growth Article

Revenue mix: Management highlighted strong automotive growth, a positive structural signal if auto demand continues to scale for Himax’s imaging and display chips. Neutral Sentiment: Documentation: The company posted its earnings presentation and a full earnings-call transcript; useful for parsing management commentary on margins, inventory and product demand. Earnings Presentation Earnings Transcript

Documentation: The company posted its earnings presentation and a full earnings-call transcript; useful for parsing management commentary on margins, inventory and product demand. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest notices in public feeds show zero shares/NaN changes (likely a data/reporting artifact) and are not informative for positioning today.

Short-interest notices in public feeds show zero shares/NaN changes (likely a data/reporting artifact) and are not informative for positioning today. Negative Sentiment: Q1 2026 guidance disappointed on balance: EPS guidance of $0.02–$0.04 vs. Street at $0.04, and revenue guidance ~$190M–$200M is at/just below consensus — management expects a QoQ revenue decline (2–6%) and flat-to-slightly-down gross margin. That cautious guide is the main driver of downward pressure. Guidance Details

Q1 2026 guidance disappointed on balance: EPS guidance of $0.02–$0.04 vs. Street at $0.04, and revenue guidance ~$190M–$200M is at/just below consensus — management expects a QoQ revenue decline (2–6%) and flat-to-slightly-down gross margin. That cautious guide is the main driver of downward pressure. Negative Sentiment: Inventory uptick noted in press coverage and the company’s commentary — higher inventories can pressure near-term margins and raise demand visibility concerns, contributing to the share sell-off. Inventory Article

Inventory uptick noted in press coverage and the company’s commentary — higher inventories can pressure near-term margins and raise demand visibility concerns, contributing to the share sell-off. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: Several news articles flagged a sharp intraday decline after the release — consistent with investors trimming positions after the cautious guide and inventory commentary. Market Reaction Article

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 134,799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in display imaging technologies. The company designs and develops a comprehensive portfolio of display driver integrated circuits (DDICs), timing controllers, and other high-speed interface chips that enable high-resolution panels for a wide array of electronic devices. Himax’s solutions are tailored to support both LCD and OLED displays, ensuring compatibility with television sets, desktop monitors, laptops, tablets, smartphones and wearable devices.

In addition to core display driver products, Himax offers wafer-level optics and liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS) microdisplay solutions for applications in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headsets.

