Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 20,527 shares, an increase of 163.0% from the January 15th total of 7,805 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,603 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,603 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Up 0.9%

OTCMKTS:STBFY opened at $15.88 on Friday. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.63.

Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile

Suntory Beverage & Food Co, Ltd. is a leading Japanese non-alcoholic beverage company and a wholly owned subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited. The company develops, produces and distributes a wide range of drinks, including bottled water, teas, coffees, carbonated soft drinks and health-oriented beverages. Key home-market brands include Suntory Tennensui natural mineral water, Iyemon green tea and BOSS canned coffee, while its international portfolio features Orangina, Lucozade and Ribena.

Founded as a distinct operating company in 2009 following the transfer of Suntory’s non-alcoholic beverage business, the company traces its roots back to 1899, when founder Shinjirō Torii launched the first Suntory whisky.

