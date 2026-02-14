Brokerages Set Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) PT at $2,100.00

Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,100.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKL. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

Institutional Trading of Markel Group

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,119.12, for a total value of $2,818,429.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 60,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,927,036.16. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Simon Wilson sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,072.94, for a total value of $155,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,103.80. This represents a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 1,575 shares of company stock worth $3,330,900 over the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKL. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,883,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 49.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $2,060.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.79. Markel Group has a 12 month low of $1,621.89 and a 12 month high of $2,207.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,104.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,012.82.

About Markel Group

Markel Group (NYSE: MKL) is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

