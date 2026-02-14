Piper Sandler Lowers HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $280.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of HubSpot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on HubSpot from $660.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on HubSpot from $640.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on HubSpot from $465.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.70.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $243.31 on Thursday. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $207.20 and a 1-year high of $820.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $337.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.44.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $846.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.65 million. HubSpot had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 1.47%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total value of $2,578,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 487,344 shares in the company, valued at $147,850,422.72. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 841 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.01, for a total value of $200,166.41. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,423.19. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,930 shares of company stock valued at $9,175,604. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 548.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 794,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,341,000 after acquiring an additional 672,158 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $259,930,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at $269,941,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,935,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $776,714,000 after purchasing an additional 476,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in HubSpot by 408.1% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 560,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,763,000 after purchasing an additional 449,864 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company’s product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

