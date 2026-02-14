Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Upgraded to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has $540.00 price objective on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $548.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $414.00 to $606.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $564.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $478.00 to $518.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $491.47 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $362.50 and a 1 year high of $519.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $459.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.30.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The pharmaceutical company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.02). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 32.94%.The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.00, for a total transaction of $6,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,202,600. This trade represents a 27.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.99, for a total transaction of $2,137,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,088,752.07. The trade was a 9.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 99,352 shares of company stock valued at $45,037,314 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Revenue and product momentum — Q4 revenue of ~$3.19B (≈+9.5% YoY) came in at or slightly above many forecasts, driven by cystic fibrosis product sales and new launches (Alyftrek, Casgevy, Journavx), supporting near-term cash flow expectations. Article Title

Revenue and product momentum — Q4 revenue of ~$3.19B (≈+9.5% YoY) came in at or slightly above many forecasts, driven by cystic fibrosis product sales and new launches (Alyftrek, Casgevy, Journavx), supporting near-term cash flow expectations. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade and bullish targets — Oppenheimer upgraded VRTX to “outperform” with a $540 target; several other firms recently raised targets or reiterated buys, which can drive momentum and institutional demand. Article Title

Analyst upgrade and bullish targets — Oppenheimer upgraded VRTX to “outperform” with a $540 target; several other firms recently raised targets or reiterated buys, which can drive momentum and institutional demand. Positive Sentiment: Pipeline diversification highlighted — Company commentary emphasized growth beyond CF (autoimmune partnerships/expansion), which reduces concentration risk and supports longer-term upside. Article Title

Pipeline diversification highlighted — Company commentary emphasized growth beyond CF (autoimmune partnerships/expansion), which reduces concentration risk and supports longer-term upside. Neutral Sentiment: 2026 revenue guidance roughly in-line — Management set FY2026 revenue guidance around $13.0–13.1B, largely matching Street expectations; this limits downside from guidance surprises but is not a bullish catalyst on its own. Article Title

2026 revenue guidance roughly in-line — Management set FY2026 revenue guidance around $13.0–13.1B, largely matching Street expectations; this limits downside from guidance surprises but is not a bullish catalyst on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Full materials available for modeling — The slide deck and earnings call transcript are posted; analysts will parse product trends and margins to update models. Article Title

Full materials available for modeling — The slide deck and earnings call transcript are posted; analysts will parse product trends and margins to update models. Negative Sentiment: Small EPS miss and mixed metric comparisons — EPS was ~$5.03 vs. consensus near $5.05–$5.07; some outlets flagged revenue slightly below certain Street models, triggering near-term profit-taking. Article Title

Small EPS miss and mixed metric comparisons — EPS was ~$5.03 vs. consensus near $5.05–$5.07; some outlets flagged revenue slightly below certain Street models, triggering near-term profit-taking. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — Multiple senior executives disclosed open-market sales this week (EVPs, CAO). While common for tax/diversification, the cluster of sales can amplify short-term negative sentiment. Article Title

Insider selling — Multiple senior executives disclosed open-market sales this week (EVPs, CAO). While common for tax/diversification, the cluster of sales can amplify short-term negative sentiment. Negative Sentiment: After-hours weakness — The EPS miss plus insider sales pressured shares in after-hours trading, reflecting short-term profit-taking before today’s rebound. Article Title

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex’s marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

